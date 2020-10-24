Traditionally, the chair of the Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee’s letter to the editor prior to an election describes in detail the attractive policy and character attributes of our candidates and ends with an exhortation to vote the entire Democratic line, which this year is Row A on the ballot.
This letter is different. Not because our candidates don’t deserve your attention and your vote. They do. Our congressional candidates, Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones, our state senator and majority leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, our assemblywoman and fellow Scarsdalian, Amy Paulin, our district attorney candidate and fellow Scarsdalian, Mimi Rocah, and our judicial candidates each deserve your vote.
This letter is different because this year is different. We need to resoundingly defeat President Donald Trump and his destructive agenda at the polls to save our democracy. I am not exaggerating. Whatever your affiliation, can there be any doubt that he has destroyed so many of our “guardrails,” our “norms” — you supply the term — that we find ourselves clinging to the hope that it will all end soon? His lying? His fatal character flaws? His disregard for the health of the nation during a pandemic? His refusal to disavow white supremacy groups? His lack of a substantive record, except massive tax cuts and deregulation at a time when corporate power is at its apex and economic inequality has been laid bare before your eyes? We have seen the ways in which he is suppressing the vote and how he will try to subvert the election results through the use of arcane constitutional maneuvers, a conservative Supreme Court doing his bidding and inciting hate groups to violence.
Hope is not enough. Joe Biden is an honorable man. He supports the American way of life. He believes in a strong safety net, action against climate change and respect and justice for all Americans. Kamala Harris shares these values. Biden needs to win in a landslide to send packing those who would undermine our “government of the people, by the people and for the people.”
Make a plan to vote. Saturday, Oct. 24, is the first of nine days of early voting. Take advantage of your ability to vote at any location in Westchester as lines may be shorter then. The hours vary; visit voteearlyny.org for more details. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3; you must vote at your designated polling location then. Hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. If you are voting absentee, drop off your ballot at an early voting location, the board of elections, 25 Quarropas St., White Plains, or a polling site on Election Day.
Vote the Democratic ticket on Row A.
MYRA SAUL
Chair, Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.