Friends of the Scarsdale Parks (FOSP) will provide free public tours of the trees in Chase Park on Sunday, Oct. 2. FOSP is our community’s nonprofit organization that has been working to promote environmental conservation of Scarsdale’s green spaces since 1957. We also provide advice to the village on which species of street trees to plant along our village streets and parks.
Residents and visitors are invited to the guided tour of Chase Park on Oct. 2 for an opportunity to learn more about our local trees. The tree tour will be offered twice. The first tour will start at 11 a.m. and a second tour will start at 2 p.m. Participants should gather at the main entrance stairs to Chase Park on Chase Road. Tours will run 30 minutes and participants of all ages are invited. There is no need to preregister.
