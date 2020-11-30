Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 49F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 49F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.