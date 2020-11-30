A note of thanks to the young men featured in the article “Scarsdale adventurers hike to help vets” [Inquirer, Nov. 13].
As a veteran of the U.S. Navy, I was touched by their thoughtfulness, generosity and remembrance of family veterans. For me, like their family veterans, joining the U.S. Navy was a defining moment of my life, although I didn’t realize it at the time. It taught me courage, discipline, focus, the meaning of friendships, and the desire to move ahead and help others along the way.
The effort these young men are putting into helping veterans they don’t even know is to be commended. Climbing mountains to raise money for vets is really showing effort to help!
On behalf of all veterans, please accept this huge thank you. I think we’re going to hear about all of you sometime in the future. Keep up the great work.
David Berry
Lebanon Road
