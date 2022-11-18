I am unable to tell from Rachael Arenstein’s letter [“Reader calls out ‘divisive’ response to pool project data, surveys,” Nov. 4] whether she has any deep affection for or has been a longtime member of the Scarsdale Pool Complex, which I and many of my friends have enjoyed for decades and love dearly.

Her criticism of Bob Harrison’s concerns about aspects of the consultants’ proposals and budget predictions indicates a lack of understanding about Bob’s role in representing Scarsdale’s residents who generally remain unaware or uninformed about financial issues regarding most village matters, such as the current pool project and the revals in 2014 and 2016.

