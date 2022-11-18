I am unable to tell from Rachael Arenstein’s letter [“Reader calls out ‘divisive’ response to pool project data, surveys,” Nov. 4] whether she has any deep affection for or has been a longtime member of the Scarsdale Pool Complex, which I and many of my friends have enjoyed for decades and love dearly.
Her criticism of Bob Harrison’s concerns about aspects of the consultants’ proposals and budget predictions indicates a lack of understanding about Bob’s role in representing Scarsdale’s residents who generally remain unaware or uninformed about financial issues regarding most village matters, such as the current pool project and the revals in 2014 and 2016.
To be clear, consultants generally have their own agendas and will understandably benefit from increased costs for the pool project. In my view, the more information we have the better when it comes to a major project like the one for the Scarsdale pool.
I do think the consultants’ pool survey was flawed. I am guessing that hundreds of residents did not participate as they should have and were not heard.
I am in favor of spending what is necessary to preserve the pool complex mostly as it is — with improvements that are necessary, such as infrastructure restoration, shower and locker room upgrades, snack bar equipment upgrades and similar things — but no new frills.
The pool complex is wonderful as it is, as its faithful members will attest, and we need to preserve its character and the remarkable ingenuity that created it.
Unlike our newly renovated library, which was funded by 15-year bonds that increased village taxes and by donations from various sources, the pool renovation will be funded solely by taxpayers.
And Bob Harrison will keep an eye on costs and how our dollars are spent, as he always does.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.