Scarsdale School District released its plan last night for school for the fall, and the planned hybrid option for elementary school is appalling and unacceptable.
With this, I started a petition a few hours ago with Lauren Kitain to gain support from other elementary school families who feel that the plan to have a viable learning experience for the youngest students is indeed flawed.
Our elementary school students need more in-person schooling than the hybrid model proposes. Remote learning is insufficient to cement a strong foundation in the basics of reading, writing, math and even learning how to be a friend. Two partial days of in-person instruction is truly not an acceptable offering.
Neighboring districts have been creative and thoughtful and are universally offering much more robust in-person learning with their hybrid plans. Longer, full days, Wednesday instruction and an enhanced school calendar that prioritizes classroom learning are all reasonable, deliverable asks consistent with the minimum provided by peer school districts.
• Blind Brook is planning on sending K-5 students to school five days a week for 2.5 hours per day plus 2.5 hours of learning at home.
• Briarcliff is planning to send elementary and middle school students to school five days a week.
• Bronxville is planning to send grades K-8 to school five days a week.
• Byram Hills is planning to send K-5 to school five days a week with Wednesdays being half days.
• Croton-Harmon is planning to send K-2 to school five days a week.
• Dobbs Ferry is planning to send elementary students to school four days a week during the morning or afternoon with remote instruction during the other half of the day.
• Edgemont is planning to send all students to school five days a week, either in the morning or afternoon with remote learning during the other half of the day.
• Katonah is planning to send K-1 to school four days a week, with classes divided in half and the teachers splitting their time between classrooms.
• Mamaroneck is planning to send elementary and middle school students to school five days a week for half day sessions.
• Rye is planning to send elementary students to school four days a week for half day sessions.
• Somers is planning to send K-6 to school five days a week.
• Tuckahoe is planning to send K-3 to school five days a week.
We deserve an opportunity for the Scarsdale School District to rethink its plan.
DORATHY SUNSHINE
Tunstall Road
