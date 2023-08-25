I’m writing regarding the guest column by Susan Bouchard [“Our luggage takes a vacation,” July 21].
I absolutely loved this one! It’s not often I laugh out loud to myself. This time I did. Growing up in a family of four girls, we always traveled with lots of luggage, so the title intrigued me. My 91-year-old mother still travels with way too much. She has to seek out muscular, young men to help her board Amtrak trains every time she visits us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.