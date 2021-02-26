I read, with concern, the article [“New data: 19 COVID-19 deaths at Ambassador,” Feb. 19] about the large number of deaths at The Ambassador of Scarsdale from COVID-19, a topic especially concerning given that I have two family members in the facility. Though statistics has never been my strong suit, I want to assert that numbers can be misleading.
I could not be happier with the love and care that the Ambassador provided during unprecedented hardships. They are licensed for hospice care, and seem to have an older demographic. At great risk to themselves, they took back terminally ill clients, who were COVID-positive, so they could die “at home.”
The staff was devastated by the losses and willing to put themselves at risk so residents would not die alone. They voluntarily asked for a Department of Health inspection to make sure they were doing everything possible. They reported no new cases after April 2020. They stood firmly when family, myself included, pressured them to bend rules so we could see our loved ones.
Please look beyond the numbers. I am beyond grateful that my family members are being lovingly cared for at the Ambassador. They consider it home, and when it is safe and I can do so, I will embrace as many staff members as I can (including the housekeeper who crawled on the floor to find my mom’s hearing aid) and thank them for their love and dedication.
RENA SCHWARTZBAUM
Black Birch Lane
