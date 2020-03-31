This past week, the League of Women Voters of the United States issued a statement calling for a nationwide expansion of no-excuse absentee voting and mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to address the health concerns of voters and poll workers, for the duration of the 2020 election cycle.
The LWVUS further called on Congress to provide funding and policy mandates so that “all states are sufficiently prepared to administer an election that both protects the American public and also enables full participation by all eligible citizens, even — and especially — during a time of national crisis.” (lwv.org)
The League of Women Voters of New York State further recommended that Gov. Andrew Cuomo move the April 28 presidential primary and consolidate the election with the June 23 state and federal primary. In addition, LWV-NYS recommends that New York State expand the availability of vote by mail, including streamlining the process for requesting an absentee ballot, allowing any at-risk voter to apply for an absentee ballot and providing immediate funding to county boards of elections for the implementation of emergency measures. (lwvny.org).
The League of Women Voters of Scarsdale board of directors encourages New York State to adopt measures to ensure that all voters have the time and opportunity to request and return mail-in ballots in order to ensure the safety of voters and poll workers.
The LWVS Board asks that the governor or the appropriate individual authorized to speak on behalf of New York State clarify the use of absentee ballots in the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the associated state of emergency, and recent executive orders restricting gatherings and public outings and encouraging social distancing. As stated in a recent letter by the LWV-US: “Our top priority must be the health and safety of the American people while simultaneously upholding the rights of all voters.”
The League of Women Voters of Scarsdale is monitoring the situation as it unfolds and will help to disseminate additional voter information and opportunities for voter advocacy. We encourage the community to visit our website, lwvs.org for current voter information.
LEAH DEMBITZER
President, League of Women Voters of Scarsdale
On behalf of the Board of Directors, LWVS
