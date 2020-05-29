The annual school budget vote and school board election is scheduled for June 9. In the school board election, voters will have a choice of candidates. There are three candidates running for two available seats on the school board. The two highest vote recipients will win seats on the Scarsdale School Board.
The candidates are Robert Klein, Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez and Amber Yusuf. Since this is a contested school board election, the Scarsdale League of Women Voters is hosting a virtual candidate forum this Sunday, May 31, at 8 p.m. on Zoom. Please register at https://bit.ly/2XzJSsT to view the candidate forum live. The candidate forum will then be available to view on the league’s website at LWVS.org. The forum will consist of questions prepared by league board members and questions submitted by members of the community. We encourage community members to submit any questions to https://bit.ly/2XO9z9p.
All questions must be received by noon on Saturday, May 30 for review by a panel of league board members. A representative set of questions will be presented to the candidates at the forum.
The upcoming school budget and school board vote will be administered by mail with no in-person voting due to the pandemic.
All qualified voters are entitled to receive an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots [were] mailed on May 28 and should arrive within a few days of the mailing date. If your absentee ballot is not received by June 1, please contact Scarsdale District Clerk Honore Adams at hadams@scarsdaleschools.org.
Since the post office needs ample time to deliver ballots, voters should complete and return their ballots immediately in the enclosed postage-paid envelope.
All ballots must be received by mail to Scarsdale Schools’ Office of the District Clerk by 5 p.m. on June 9. Due to the pandemic and need for social distancing, there will be no in-person drop-off of the ballots; they all must be submitted by mail and received by June 9, regardless of the postmark.
If you are not currently a registered voter, you may register to vote in the school budget and school board election through the Scarsdale Schools’ Office of the District Clerk by June 2.
Voter registration and absentee ballot information can be found at https://bit.ly/2Zs0Coj.
In addition, if you have any questions regarding voting, contact the League of Women Voters, voter service at LWVSVoterService@gmail.com.
Stay safe and remember to vote.
ALISSA BAUM
RONNY HERSCH
BEATRICE SEVCIK
Voter Service co-chairs
League of Women Voters of Scarsdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.