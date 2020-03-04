The League of Women Voters of Scarsdale (LWVS) encourages informed and active participation of Scarsdale citizens in our local government and the election process.
This year, the Scarsdale Village election is contested, and the LWVS is hosting a Candidate Forum Thursday, March 5, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Rutherford Hall at Scarsdale Village Hall.
Six candidates are running for three village trustee positions. All six candidates for the upcoming village election will be participating in the Candidate Forum. We encourage all citizens to come hear from the candidates and to provide questions to be asked of them. For those who cannot attend, the event will be recorded for playback and made available to the public for viewing prior to the election.
We also encourage all registered voters to vote in the village election on March 18 at the Scarsdale Congregational Church from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Absentee ballot, registration and voter information can be found at lwvs.org or obtained from the Scarsdale village clerk at village hall, 1001 Post Road.
RONNY HERSCH and BEATRICE SEVCIK
LWVS Voter Services co-chairs
