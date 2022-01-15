The redistricting season is in high gear, and it is important that Scarsdale voters take notice of this process, as it will affect the size and shape of our voting district for the next decade.
A brief recap of events to date: New York State recently created a first-ever Independent Redistricting Commission pursuant to a 2014 Constitutional Amendment. The commission, consisting of an equal number of independent Republican and Democratic members, is tasked with drawing new maps for the U.S. Congressional, N.Y. Senate and N.Y. Assembly districts and is required to adhere to certain standards, such as keeping communities of interest intact, to ensure fairly drawn districts. The commission has held many meetings over the past several months to solicit public input.
On Jan. 3, the commission voted on redistricting maps to be sent to the New York State Legislature. But, instead of proposing a single set of U.S. Congressional, N.Y. Senate and N.Y. Assembly maps, the Democratic and Republican commissioners released two separate plans for each. The votes were split evenly between the competing plans, with each receiving five votes. The maps were then submitted to the legislature, which rejected them on Jan. 10. The New York State Constitution requires the commission to propose new maps within 15 days — by Jan. 25. The legislature is then required to either accept or reject the maps. A two-thirds majority in each house of the legislature is necessary to accept the maps. If the maps are rejected again, the legislature may draw its own maps, subject to both the governor’s approval and the State Constitution’s requirements regarding fairness. Note that Democratic legislators currently hold two-thirds majorities in both the N.Y. Senate and N.Y. Assembly.
The League of Women Voters of Scarsdale is a nonpartisan organization that promotes civic engagement and voter education. The Scarsdale league, along with its sister leagues in the area, is disappointed in the commission’s inability to propose a single set of maps to the legislature, and hopes that the commissioners come together to draw fair maps in a bipartisan manner. The League also hopes that, if the legislature again rejects the commission’s maps and draws its own maps, it will do so in a fair, nonpartisan way.
Scarsdale voters who wish to view the proposed maps or read more about this process may visit the commission’s website (www.nyirc.gov). Additional information is provided on the redistricting page of the League of Women Voters of New York State’s website (https://bit.ly/3rfpVq2). The League encourages Scarsdale voters to inform themselves and to write to: 1) the commission (https://www.nyirc.gov/contact); 2) our legislators Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (https://bit.ly/3tnEXNc) and Assemblywoman Amy Paulin (PaulinA@nyassembly.gov); and 3) LATFOR, the agency that aids the legislature in apportioning districts (info@latfor.state.ny.us) to urge all of them to draw, and vote for, fair districts that will keep all of Scarsdale in one voting district. Questions may be directed to the League by emailing lwvsvoterservice@gmail.com.
Democracy is not a spectator sport — get involved!
Alissa Baum,
President
Beatrice Sevcik
Voter Service
League of Women Voters of Scarsdale
