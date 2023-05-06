As an engaged parent who closely follows school district issues and as a former SBNC member, I am heartened by the renomination of current school board president Amber Yusuf and board member Bob Klein. I wholeheartedly support their candidacy and believe their continued service will most benefit all stakeholders in our district.
Amber and Bob’s exemplary leadership and service in their first terms have contributed to many significant achievements by the school district, including navigating through pandemic challenges and leadership transitions, addressing student mental health needs, promoting diversity and inclusion, improving infrastructure and more. The district is poised to build upon the last few years’ work and continue its excellence and innovation. I’m fully confident that Amber and Bob will accomplish even more in their second terms.
I worked with Amber when she was Heathcote PTA president and then PT Council president. She seemed to manage these major responsibilities effortlessly and always drew people together with her compassion and friendliness. Later on as she became a school board member and leader, her talents and skills were put to the test with more complex issues involving many stakeholders and differing views. She has proven that she has the inclusive leadership, open-mindedness and problem-solving skills to tackle any challenge and serve the best interest of the whole community. She is also a charismatic leader who builds a positive culture. People trust and enjoy working with her.
Bob has also served on the school board with dedication and distinction. He is engaged and studies the issues deeply. He is thoughtful and analytical, offering valuable new perspectives and asking probing questions that lead to better outcomes. As a former architect, he adds unique skill sets to the board. As an empty nester, Bob represents a significant portion of the community that should be included. He has attended numerous multicultural events as a school board member. He is empathetic and passionate about service, both in his board work and his charity work.
Both Amber and Bob will be major assets on the school board as the district embarks on a new chapter of development. I strongly support their candidacy and hope they will be successfully reelected on May 16.
