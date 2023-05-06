As an engaged parent who closely follows school district issues and as a former SBNC member, I am heartened by the renomination of current school board president Amber Yusuf and board member Bob Klein. I wholeheartedly support their candidacy and believe their continued service will most benefit all stakeholders in our district.

Amber and Bob’s exemplary leadership and service in their first terms have contributed to many significant achievements by the school district, including navigating through pandemic challenges and leadership transitions, addressing student mental health needs, promoting diversity and inclusion, improving infrastructure and more. The district is poised to build upon the last few years’ work and continue its excellence and innovation. I’m fully confident that Amber and Bob will accomplish even more in their second terms.

