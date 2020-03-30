Concerning the legalization of marijuana, any police officer who has worked narcotics will tell you that marijuana is the gateway to heroin. [See Inquirer article “Informed perspectives on legalizing marijuana in New York State,” Feb. 28.]
Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control state that 15% of the people who start using marijuana wind up as hard case drug users.
Marijuana is a hallucinogenic drug. Users lose control of sense and bodily motor control. There are numerous crashes by people high on pot, some of them fatal. Experience of states that have legalized marijuana tell us that. It is not some harmless substance.
Politicians think they will get a great amount of tax money off this. Experience in states that have legalized pot show that bootleg sales of marijuana brought up from Mexico and down from Canada drastically cut the legal price.
People need to smoke more and more pot to maintain the high. One can’t hold down a job or have a family life smoking pot for hours every day.
They then turn to pills — opioids that kill a lot of people. More and more pills need to be taken to maintain the high. They become too expensive and don’t work. Then it’s on to heroin, laced with fentanyl, the real killer.
I was offered command of the Bronx Narcotics Squad. I turned it down. Too much chance of corruption by subordinates.
The NYPD always looks for fall guys. You get transferred and your name gets in the media. Who needs it?
THOMAS P. CUNNINGHAM
Captain (retired) NYPD
Secor Road
Hartsdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.