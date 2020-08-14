Unfortunately, and unbelievably, more than one week after Tropical Strom Isaias hit Scarsdale, we are still in recovery and restoration mode. Many of you have reached out to me with emails, texts and phone calls and have expressed your frustration. I have driven and walked around our neighborhoods each day. I hear you. I see the hardships and inconveniences you are enduring. I, too, am outraged by the lackadaisical response by Con Edison to restoring power and Altice to restoring internet service. It is especially frustrating to deal with Con Ed’s weak storm response in this time of COVID, with so many of us working from home and with our children at home with us.
If only Con Ed operated as efficiently, professionally and responsibly as our village does in an emergency situation. Village staff has performed extremely well through this storm event, and, on behalf of all village residents, I would like to thank them. Unfortunately, our staff is not able to restore power.
Staff has been working around the clock and has been working across departments to open roadways, remove trees, place stop signs at traffic lights that are still without power, perform various safety-related tasks, collect storm-related debris and waste and so much more. We are very fortunate to have such a dedicated and capable staff.
Staff started working with Con Ed before the storm as well as preparing the village for the storm and the post-storm response. During the storm, village staff responded to more than 100 calls for service. After the storm, we have been in consistent contact with Con Ed; Altice; the county, including County Executive George Latimer; the governor’s region representative; and our State legislators, Amy Paulin and Andrea Stewart-Cousins.
We have also started planning our after-action communication with the Public Service Commission, the overseeing body for licensed utility providers in New York State, including Con Ed and Altice.
We have all lost faith and confidence that future storm responses will materially differ from what we have experienced this week. Nevertheless, I promise that the village will push hard for substantive changes in future storm responses. We will represent you to the best of our ability. We ask that you also participate in this endeavor — we can accomplish more when we work together. Let Con Ed, Altice and the Public Service Commission hear from us with a clear, articulate and united voice.
With respect to resident responses, this storm is yet another event in the past few months where we have had to come together and help each other. We have again seen many examples of people sharing their homes, meal tables, showers, washing machines, portable generators, Wi-Fi and power outlets with their neighbors. While it is heartwarming to see the generosity of spirit and strong sense of community that we share, we have been through an enormous amount together over the past five months. As our governor would say, we are Scarsdale strong, and we will get through this challenge together.
MARC SAMWICK
Mayor, village of Scarsdale
