The Freightway formal public comment period closed on Sunday. The Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees and I would like to thank all of the residents, civic organizations and others stakeholders for their comments. The board has sought extensive public input since discussions began about the potential redevelopment of Freightway three years ago and this comment period served as another opportunity in that process.
The board of trustees has been and remains committed to an inclusive and transparent discussion about Freightway. The board paused the Freightway process based on overall board and public dissatisfaction with the proposals submitted to date and to provide the public with an additional opportunity to be heard. Only after the board has evaluated the community’s comments will the board discuss what might come next. To be clear, the board has no specific plan or timeline with respect to Freightway.
The board is listening to the community and we share the community’s focus on school and fiscal impacts. As we have said — and it is worth repeating — the board will not support a project that does not have a positive economic benefit to the village and the school district or a project that would harm the quality of the education that our children receive.
We appreciate the community’s active and thoughtful participation in the Freightway process.
MARC SAMWICK
Mayor of Scarsdale
