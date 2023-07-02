This letter to the community is published at the writer’s request.
Dear Scarsdale,
Safety is the top priority for our community, and our village has taken a significant step to enhance our ability to communicate with you, particularly during emergency situations. After careful evaluation, the village has chosen to transition to a new emergency communication platform: Everbridge.
Everbridge is a comprehensive, state-of-the-art communication system designed to provide you with important, potentially lifesaving information as swiftly as possible, especially during a crisis. Everbridge rose to the top of our assessment as the most effective and reliable platform. Some of you may already be familiar with a service called Nixle, used by some of our neighboring communities. This service was acquired by Everbridge, and its functionality has been integrated into the Everbridge platform.
You can enroll right now by visiting https://tinyurl.com/VOSEmergencyAlerts. We highly recommend that each member of your household sign up for this service to ensure everyone is kept informed during an emergency. There is also an app for iOS and Android, “Everbridge Public Safety,” that can be downloaded on your mobile devices. And in the coming days, all households will also receive a postcard containing instructions on how to sign up for Everbridge.
Additionally, for updates on less urgent matters, we encourage you to subscribe to Notify Me, another service designed to keep you updated with press releases from the village, as well as specific information on other topics that can be tailored to your interests. Enrollment for Notify Me is separate and can be completed at https://tinyurl.com/VOSInfo.
Please help the village in keeping you up to date by signing up now for both Everbridge and Notify Me. Being prepared and informed is our collective responsibility and a vital part of ensuring the well-being of our community.
Thank you for your prompt attention to this important matter. If you have any questions or need assistance with signing up, please contact the manager’s office at Manager@Scarsdale.com.
Together, we will keep our community safe and informed. The village of Scarsdale wishes you all a Happy Independence Day!
JUSTIN AREST
Mayor of Scarsdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.