As one of the Heathcote representatives on the Citizens Nominating Committee and the rising chair of the Procedure Committee respectively, we enthusiastically support all the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party’s (SCNPP) candidates for trustee and mayor. Moreover, we write this letter in strong support of Justin Arest’s election as mayor.
In our more than five years of knowing Justin, we have been impressed with his unyielding commitment to our community and relentless pursuit of Scarsdale’s continuous improvement.
Justin possesses all the critical technical and interpersonal skills that will allow him to best lead, represent, and partner with our community. In addition to his baseline qualifications as a lawyer, real estate investment, development and management professional, and his in-depth familiarity with the inner workings of Scarsdale, Justin has a lengthy and successful track record of prior meaningful civic contributions. Some notable qualities that underscore Justin’s integrity include:
Dedication and strong work ethic: Justin put extraordinary time and energy into his civic work as evidenced through his two terms as trustee and deputy mayor. He goes above and beyond what is required to serve our community effectively as evidenced during the August 2020 extended power outages in Scarsdale. During that challenging time, Justin worked around the clock to ensure that all members of the community received updates from the village, and at-least-daily status updates not only through traditional emails but through various social media channels. Justin had shown an intense dedication and work ethic in the most challenging of times to Scarsdale.
Intelligence, pragmatism and open-mindedness:Justin is deliberative and recognizes the value of being fully informed about the issues. He does his homework, including independent research, asks questions and is an active listener. He is fair and strives to take differing viewpoints into account before coming to his own opinion on a given issue, all while remaining respectful of others.
Steady temperament and patience:Justin has demonstrated a keen ability to maintain a calm, respectful temperament, even in the face of adversity. The structure, clarity and leadership he showed as the deputy mayor and trustee during the unprecedented challenges of COVID is a testament to his strong ability to lead. Among other things, he was able to successfully tackle the budgetary challenges of COVID to the village of Scarsdale in an effective and productive manner, helping the village to avoid the many harsh fiscal consequences of COVID that many other towns faced.
Justin is the type of person we should all feel lucky to have as our next mayor. His wisdom and strength of character combined with his fierce dedication to continuously improving our community will benefit every citizen of Scarsdale should he be elected as our mayor.
