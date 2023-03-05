As one of the Heathcote representatives on the Citizens Nominating Committee and the rising chair of the Procedure Committee respectively, we enthusiastically support all the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party’s (SCNPP) candidates for trustee and mayor. Moreover, we write this letter in strong support of Justin Arest’s election as mayor.

In our more than five years of knowing Justin, we have been impressed with his unyielding commitment to our community and relentless pursuit of Scarsdale’s continuous improvement. 

