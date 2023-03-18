I write in strong support of Justin Arest’s candidacy for mayor of Scarsdale. In the course of my own community service, most recently as village trustee from 2017 to 2021, I have been privileged to work with Justin and to get to know him. Like all Scarsdale residents, I have benefited from the excellent work he has already done for the community, and it is important to me that he have the opportunity to continue his service and to do so at an even higher level.

Mayor of Scarsdale has always been a very demanding job, and we’ve been blessed to have outstanding people in that role. The job has grown even more challenging in recent years, so it’s become increasingly important that we select our mayors carefully. To begin with, of course, we need someone who has the intelligence, work ethic, moral sense, organizational abilities and interpersonal skills to serve the public effectively. But we also need a mayor who understands the range of issues we face, both in Scarsdale specifically and in our society as a whole, and the variety of possible approaches to those issues. Justin is up to the job. 

