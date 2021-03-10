While many of our lives have slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jane Veron’s life has never been busier with a never-ending cycle of new problems to solve. This is nothing new for Jane. In the 16 years that I’ve known Jane, she has always managed a full plate of initiatives to improve others’ lives. The COVID-19 pandemic presented unique challenges, which Jane recognized necessitated immediate intervention. As deputy mayor, Jane was the driving force in putting together a cross functional task force to reopen and support Scarsdale’s business community, championing the “Dine the ’Dale” tent in the village to benefit residents and Scarsdale small businesses alike. Additionally, as the CEO of The Acceleration Project (TAP), Jane was instrumental in helping other small businesses adapt and survive this past year with assistance in financial management, and access to capital and strategic planning. As one of TAP’s first consultants, I can attest to the professionalism and selflessness with which Jane approaches this work. With over 32,000 hours donated by dozens of volunteers, both businesses and consultants have been enriched.
I often laugh that I follow Jane, from Fox Meadow Neighborhood Association to the League of Women Voters to the Scarsdale boards and councils and TAP. I find myself working on initiatives with Jane because a) it’s very hard to say “no” to Jane and b) because if Jane is involved, you know that it will be worth your time and effort. Without exception, Jane leaves a legacy of tangible and concrete improvements. From the early days of getting a neighborhood playground installed to the most recent library renovation, village communications and Shop/Dine the ’Dale initiatives, no effort has been too large or too small if it improves the daily life of the community.
What many may not know is that Jane is also a fierce competitor on the tennis and paddle court. As a partner, I can always count on Jane’s integrity with line calls, grit in chasing down every ball and her positive fighting spirit, even when we are down love-40. On and off the court, Jane is a team player. She governs like she plays tennis, with transparency, integrity, toughness, empathy and hard work. She believes in our community and in the resourcefulness of individuals working together for a common purpose. I believe that Jane, as mayor, will set a high bar for both our village professional staff and for the board of trustees. I am confident that under her leadership, our village will be in very competent hands.
PAM RUBIN
Cohawney Road
