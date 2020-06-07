This year’s Memorial Day in Scarsdale was one that will never be forgotten. No bands, no marches, no speeches at Chase Park and Boniface Circle, just a small gathering of veterans and friends.
Thanks to our village manager Steve Pappalardo and our police chief Andrew Matturro who gave us the advice necessary to have this day. Thanks to former Scarsdale Mayor Dr. Miriam Flisser who represented the village with her message.
Knowing the tradition of presenting cookies to the veterans by the Girl Scouts on this day, and aware of the restrictions set forth by the Centers for Disease Control, Scarsdale Edgemont Girl Scouts Chairman Jaclyn Suffir nevertheless took it upon herself to deliver boxes of cookies to the veterans. Tradition continued with the help of the Scarsdale police and fire departments’ color guard presentation of the colors.
Raising of the colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, “God Bless America” and the chaplain’s prayer followed by a speech by the commander — it wasn’t a lavish or exciting program, but to our members it was the heart and soul of our feelings for our departed heroes.
God bless America, and all our fallen comrades.
TOM ADAMO
Commander, Scarsdale American Legion Post
