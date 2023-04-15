Not many baseball fans will remember Hobie Landrith, a catcher for 14 major league teams. He died April 6 at age 93 in Sunnyvale, California, and was remembered in an obituary by The New York Times on April 10 as the “First New York Met.”
I remember Hobie from a Mickey Mantle All-Stars versus Willie Mays All-Stars barnstorming tour game at MacArthur Stadium in Syracuse, New York, in October 1959 that I was covering in my early days of sports writing. At that time, Major League Baseball players were able to pick up some extra postseason cash in such events because the World Series ended earlier than it does now. Landrith, then a catcher for the New York Giants, was one of the players, along with Elroy Face, Gil Hodges and Willie McCovey in the Mays dugout, who were willing to answer my questions for a story in The Evening Press in Binghamton, New York. The story, “Face Reveals NL Book,” ran the next day in the afternoon paper. My second story, which was about Mantle stating he would quit baseball if he didn’t get a raise for the next season from the New York Yankees, never ran because the powers-that-be thought their “rookie writer” might not have gotten the story right. The Associated Press broke the story two days later. The Press didn’t get the scoop and I never received an apology.
