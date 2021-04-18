As the former director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), I am writing to express my highest support for Scarsdale School Board Trustee Alison Singer. Alison is a nationally recognized mental health advocate who served on several federal committees at the National Institute of Mental Health during my tenure as director. There is no one who cares more or does more to support the needs of children with mental health issues than Alison. As a committee member, she was widely known as someone who valued public input and could lead the group toward consensus. She made decisions based on facts and data and was able to get an incredible amount of important work done that benefited people with mental health issues.
The COVID-19 crisis is a student mental health crisis. Now is the time when you need someone like Alison who has deep understanding of the latest mental health research and interventions. Your town is incredibly fortunate to have Alison on the school board. She brings a depth of knowledge about children’s mental health that will be extremely valuable in our current climate. I urge your readers to reelect her.
Dr. Thomas Insel
Immediate past director
National Institute of Mental Health
Pleasanton, California
