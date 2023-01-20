The Scarsdale-Hartsdale Interfaith Clergy Association observed Jan. 16 in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an interfaith service at Shaarei Tikvah. I attended. Taking part in the service were numerous clergy from our area’s churches and synagogues (an Iman who is usually part of such interfaith observances was unable to make it to the event). The service included Scripture readings, prayers, hymns, a homily, and a concluding charge and benediction, all appropriate to the occasion The Rev. Lee Trollinger, pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church of White Plains, delivered the homily, based on Dr. King’s words, “We must learn to live together as brothers and sisters — or perish together as fools.” The reverend also led the congregation in singing “We Shall Overcome” and spirituals; five cantors sung part of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech to the intonations of the Haftarah chant as well as another anthem “Tzedek Tzedek Tirdof” (Justice, Justice, Shall You Pursue); and we joined the cantors in singing an anthem “If I Am Not For Myself, Who Shall Be for Me,” composed by Shaarei Tikvah Cantor Gerald Cohen. The service included a Litany of Lament from the Poor People’s Campaign with its message in support of social justice.
I had my doubts when the birthday of The Rev. King was first made a federal holiday. I feared it would be seen as no more than an extension of the Christmas and New Years holidays and another Monday shopping day. That has not turned out to be the case. The nation, as shown also by the Scarsdale-Hartsdale Interfaith Clergy Association Service, is indeed remembering on that federal holiday the enormous courage of Dr. King in his fight against racial discrimination and his deeds and words in support of social justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.