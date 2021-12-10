Three moms from Scarsdale started a petition to ask our village board trustees to opt out of allowing a marijuana store or lounge in our village center. I am one of the three moms. So far, more than 570 residents signed the petition to support this. The overwhelming message is “let Scarsdale be Scarsdale, a place that is for our families, our children, education and our community.”
I have two boys, one is a ninth grader and the other is a seventh grader. My older boy spends most of his time hanging around in the high school and the village with his friends. As a mother, I am concerned about the potential impact on teenagers’ attitudes toward and perceptions of marijuana.
A recent survey from high school students showed that most students perceived marijuana as less harmful than tobacco and alcohol. In my view, allowing a marijuana store or lounge in our village really reinforces the acceptance of marijuana as a recreational substance for youth. The Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force cites the critical correlation between early use of marijuana with later chronic adult use, as well as the drug’s negative impact on brain development.
The last hearing for whether to opt out of allowing a marijuana store or lounge was on Nov. 23. A large number of residents showed up to voice their demand for Scarsdale to opt out, including school board president Karen Ceske and Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service Executive Director Jay Genova.
If you agree with this message, please sign the petition at https://bit.ly/3y34paZ by Dec. 10, which is the deadline for written comments, before the village board meeting on Dec. 14, when the board of trustees will vote on this matter.
Tracy Tang
Harvest Drive
