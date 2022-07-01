As I sit here at the Scarsdale municipal pool on a Saturday afternoon, it is 89 degrees. All along the grass surrounding the main pool, there are hordes of sweltering would-be swimmers. Yet I just counted the number of people in the main pool area: there are nine of them.
And for a good reason: I dipped my toe in the water and it almost froze off.
Stop with the slanted surveys, the hypothesizing about reasons why pool membership is plummeting. Use your senses. The water is just too cold for half the summer. Most people who go to a pool want to swim or at least cool off. That’s impossible if you can’t go in the water.
And please don’t say that average June temperatures haven’t decreased since the pool was built. Climate change has led to more nighttime temperatures in the 50s in June than ever before, leaving the main pool an icebox the next afternoon.
Now use your sixth sense, common sense, and heat the damn pool.
Richard Mermelstein
Madison Road
