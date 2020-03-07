“Nonpartisan” is often defined as “not affiliated with any one party.” I think in the case of Scarsdale, we had successfully meant to separate our process from the two larger political parties, the Democrats and Republicans, even though current activity involves two parties. I am pleased that this relatively nonpartisan orientation remains strong as our process evolves, most currently including some competition, but not along Republican or Democratic party lines.
The historical Scarsdale nominating committees are not the same as they were when founded. The most recent election for a nominating committee was not as traditionally competitive as in prior years. There are other more subtle changes that I’d prefer not to discuss in this letter, which have detracted from “the principle of the office seeking the candidate, rather than the candidate seeking office....”
What I would seek from any of the candidates is a general philosophy of transparency and accountability in governance, fiscal responsibility and data based decision-making. My main message is that we have six valid candidates for three positions, and our residents should vote for those they feel are the best qualified three, not necessarily along ‘party’ lines.
We do owe those who are willing to compete and serve a vote of appreciation. Let’s remember that all are well intentioned to do the best for Scarsdale. What is under question, in my view, is how our trustees perform their roles of setting policy, performing due diligence and ensuring proper oversight. The devil is often in the details, and one test of qualification is how well individuals probe and respond when uncomfortable details surface.
I for one welcome increased competition for the important job of Scarsdale trustee, but at the same time, I hope we can maintain a level of civility and common purpose that avoids the polarization or character assassination we see elsewhere.
MICHAEL OTTEN
Stonehouse Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.