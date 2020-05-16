Please be advised that Century Drugs located at 5 Fisher Ave. in Tuckahoe delivers medications at no surcharge to a very wide area five days a week, Monday to Friday. Have your doctor call in a prescription to them or they will call your doctor. The phone number is 914-395-1234.
THOMAS CUNNINGHAM
Secor Road
Hartsdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.