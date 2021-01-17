We want to thank everyone who volunteered for SNAP for HOPE. The program was an incredible success! We had more than 151 volunteer sign-ups, which consisted of more than 200 Scarsdale residents. Our volunteers included Edgewood Girl Scout Troop No. 2688, several families working together, all of the residents of an entire Scarsdale street, two members of the Scarsdale Board of Education, three baking and/or cooking businesses, Operation Bookshelf of the Scarsdale Woman’s Club and several volunteers who baked for multiple consecutive weeks.
Over the past six weeks, we delivered the following to HOPE (numbers are close approximations): 9,765 individually wrapped baked items, 3,570 used books and more than 200 new toys.
The Scarsdale Neighborhood Association Presidents (SNAP) thank each and every volunteer for their hard work and participation in this truly meaningful program and we wish everyone a healthy and safe 2021.
SARAH BELL
SNAP president
