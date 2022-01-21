The undersigned, a group of Muslim friends and concerned citizens, express our horror and condemnation in no uncertain terms of the horrible incident at the synagogue in Dallas Jan. 15. Thankfully, the situation was resolved with no loss of life except for the perpetrator. This does not, of course, reduce the suffering and anxiety of all of our Jewish brothers and sisters, regardless of where they are, with whom we stand shoulder to shoulder.
Our hearts are heavy as we anguish over the resort to violence and incivility that we see growing every day in our beloved country and we pledge to spread love and softness of discourse in our daily lives and at a national level to combat the scourge of intolerance and bigotry.
RAKHSHAN and JUNAID CHIDA
RABIA and UMAR MIAN
FARNAZ and YAWAR SHAH
ROOHI and SALEEM IQBAL
Scarsdale
NEVINE and SAYED JAWWAD HAIDER
Bronxville
SAADIA and WAQAS KHAN
Armonk
SILVAT and SHAHID MALIK
RAAZIA and WAQAR SYED
Rye
