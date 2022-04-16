We are residents of a street that borders the Elmwood property in Greenburgh.
It is a quiet, calm place to live, and we are very happy to call it home. We feel that the best development choice would be the single-family homes with extra space for community recreation (Option H).
This option would add more tax income to the town of Greenburgh than the townhouse options. It also would have fewer residents, so that means less congestion on the road and for town services. And, town residents will enjoy more recreational space. Also add to this affordable housing.
Hopefully the residents of Greenburgh will continue to enjoy our living accommodations without amending the zoning code.
ABBE and DAVID RATTNER
Country Club Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.