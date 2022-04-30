Night games would be fun. Night games would be cool. This is how the Little League Board frames the motivation to offer a $500,000 gift to the village to install 80-foot steel light poles at Crossway Field — a permanent change to a neighborhood that has historically opposed lighted fields and is fighting them now. Our “Petition to Oppose” this inappropriate proposal has been joined by nearly 200 residents and is growing by the day.
Field availability is not the issue. The Little League’s website states: “Many travel teams from other towns have been club teams without reliable access to their town fields, so more games than usual have been played in Scarsdale … we expect that trend to continue.”
It is also well known that Scarsdale baseball fields have been used by teams from other towns for years.
As our petition makes clear, the Crossway/Boulder Brook “Complex” is already saturated with more sports activity on weekends and afternoons than anywhere else in the village. These activities continue each day until dusk. The lighting proposal will further disrupt the respite of neighbors in the surrounding area by continuing these activities until 10 p.m., when all the cars drive away and the lights go off.
The project estimates 88 nights of use per year. And that’s just for Little League games. As the Recreation Department publicity acknowledged, if Crossway were lighted, requests are anticipated from men’s softball, varsity/JV/freshman baseball and softball, recreation league softball and travel softball. The field could be allocated seven nights a week, April through October. Quite a change for a neighborhood that has never had nighttime activity in its history.
The poles are 80 feet tall, taller than the surrounding trees. As the proposal states, some lights would project upward (to illuminate fly balls), ensuring that lights will be visible from far away. The proposal also includes lighting the parking lot, well after games have ended.
Adding lights will adversely change the look and character of the neighborhood. The drive along Mamaroneck Road showcases beautiful fields and stables. Adding 80-foot poles will surely detract from the aesthetic beauty of the area.
Supporters of the project point to a similar installation at Butler Field at Scarsdale High School, which has mostly positive feedback from neighbors. This is a flawed comparison. Butler Field has had lighted facilities for at least four decades. And since the 2019 installation, the lights at Butler Field have been used, on average, once every two weeks. The Crossway project anticipates at least 10 times more use.
But not all Butler neighbors are happy. In fact, our petition includes many who felt ignored during the planning of that project and are still unhappy now.
Five hundred thousand dollars is a lot of money. And the Little League is generous to offer it. The village and the recreation department would love to accept it. But their answer should be: “Thanks. But No Thanks.”
To join the Petition to Oppose the Crossway Lighting Project, email No.Crossway.Lights@gmail.com.
Gerald Antell
Alan Garfunkel
John Lofaso
Co-chairs, Crossway Lighting Committee
West Quaker Ridge Neighborhood Association
