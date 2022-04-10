We read The Scarsdale Inquirer’s article on the Scarsdale Forum’s report proposing study of a Business Improvement District (BID) in the village center [“Scarsdale Forum explores options for village center,” March 25] with great interest. We also reviewed the Forum’s report as well as the New York General Municipal Law (Section 980) governing BIDs in New York.
The report and Inquirer article state that our Overhill Neighborhood Association, which borders the proposed BID area, would be represented on a village steering committee to study this proposal. We’d like to share some concerns here.
Our overall takeaway from reviewing the New York General Municipal Law is that the creation of a Business Improvement District is a complicated and lengthy process that seems singularly inappropriate for a village with a total population of 17,000 and with a single 80% owner of downtown real estate. The Scarsdale Village’s elected board should remain the body responsible for improving the business future of the central core of the village. It should not cede responsibility to a single, privately held entity. As stated in the report, a BID “can do anything a municipality can do” — including construction of pedestrian overpasses and connections between buildings; construction of parking garage facilities; and closing, opening, widening or narrowing of existing streets.
Reviewing the report, we find it 1) does not identify any specific needs that couldn’t be done within our existing, elected village government structure; 2) does not provide examples of what BIDs in comparable small town communities have done, except for perhaps one in Cedarhurst in 1993 that helped fill empty storefronts; and 3) does not identify a BID that has a comparable single, majority real estate ownership profile, as is found in Scarsdale. Scarsdale Improvement Corp. owns about 80% of the real estate in the proposed BID area. The property management company and its tenants could thus effectively control the BID.
What exactly would a BID achieve that can’t be handled by our elected and accountable government — and by our active community?
INGRID Tamm
Overhill Road
Overhill Neighborhood Association Board
