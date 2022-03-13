I read with joy — yes joy — Linda Leavitt’s fun Hindsight column in the Feb. 25 Scarsdale Inquirer; her crankiness in the name of good grammar, punctuation and spelling shows I fight not this battle alone, and that cheers me.
Although I still turn out an occasional piece for The Inquirer and its sister papers, and lately have contributed to Scarsdale Living magazine, the bulk of my wordsmithing these days is here on the North Fork of Long Island, where I admonish the transgressors within my realm, tiny though it is. To wit, my biweekly class of memoir writers and a monthly newsletter on behalf of my local synagogue.
Oh, the misuse I have encountered, and the chuckles I hear as I try to explain why eager and anxious are not interchangeable, and that “its” shows possession but “it’s” does not. I rail against those who believe that an occasional cliché is acceptable. And I fight on Don Quixote-like against those who fail to understand that a house is a physical structure, but a home is the family sitting at the Thanksgiving table. [Realtors, please take note.]
When new people sign up for my class, I hear the indoctrinated whisper, “Exclamation points set her off.” True. And how I relish the shock value of this white-haired octogenarian thunderously shouting some vile expletive that calls for an exclamation point, whereas an email message beginning “Hi Sara” does not. Sadly, I get many a “Hi Sara!”
Ms. Leavitt said she wants to know what else drives me crazy. Well, here goes: farther/further; fewer/less (similarly greater/more); imply/infer; then/than; their/there/they’re; to/too/two; we’re/were; who’s/whose; you’re/your. My favorite? You emigrate from but immigrate to.
Why do those little quotation marks cause such big problems? How many times do we have to coax, cajole, point out and insist that periods and commas belong inside quoted material; colons and semicolons outside; question marks inside if the question relates only to the quoted material, outside if the question pertains to the whole sentence. Is that really so difficult?
And there’s “very.” They don’t believe me when I say, “Excise the damn thing. You don’t need it. Forget you know it. If you are tempted to say ‘very cold,’ substitute ‘frigid.’” [Extra points to those who can explain the use of single quote/double quote marks in that sentence.]
I could go on. But I get it. This is wearisome. But the proper use of our language and an understanding of its irregularities, quirks, idioms, and the superiority of its sprawling list of word choices, separated by dots, dashes, diagonals and other squiggly marks identify those of us who grasp and appreciate its nuances and subtleties. Thank you, Linda. We fight on.
SARA BLOOM
Southold, NY
