Attention Scarsdale taxpayers, both outdoor pool members and those residents who are not pool members. The overpaid pool consultant at $114,000 is proposing a total renovation of our beautiful gem outdoor pool site for a cost upwards to $50 million with his fee of 10% or $5 million-plus. His plan is based on a survey of only 690 residents of our 5,700 Scarsdale residents of which only 300 residents favored a new combined indoor-outdoor facility. How could the consultant conclude that Scarsdale taxpayers want a total renovation of the pool site? Do we want our pool site closed for one or two summer seasons for a major renovation? No.
We are forming a communitywide committee of taxpaying residents to study the outdoor pool site and get a second consultant opinion to preserve and maintain the current outdoor pool site with all of its beauty at a reasonable investment. For your information, in 1978 to 1980 Scarsdale volunteers organized the Scarsdale Futures Survey led by Merle and Lynne Clark that received more than 3,000 responses to the written survey. Contact the Scarsdale library for archival information.
