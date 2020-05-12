I hope you and your loved ones are safe. As we enter our second month of sheltering in place, many of us are getting restless. We want to keep ourselves and loved ones safe, but we also want to find ways to help others in need and who are missing social contact with friends and family. With Mother’s Day on Sunday, all I want to do is give my 89-year-old lonely mom a big hug and tell her how much I love, appreciate and miss her. Although I cannot see her in person, I will honor her for being a community volunteer by placing her name on the new Scarsdale Foundation Honor Roll.
All Scarsdale volunteers are eligible to be part of the honor roll, including former residents. Our village is built on the work of all of our volunteers who support Scarsdale in big ways and in small ones, in our schools and in civic life, in soup kitchens and on local boards, and we are better for their service.
I encourage everyone to show gratitude to all our mothers and community volunteers by naming them on the Honor Roll. Volunteers will receive an email certificate and will be recognized in print and online media, and at the Scarsdale Foundation Bowl Dinner on Sept. 24.
For $25 per volunteer, you can honor as many volunteers as you choose. It is a way to acknowledge those who serve in the more prominent ways and the quieter ways as well.
The money raised will help The Scarsdale Foundation provide need-based scholarships for students from Scarsdale as they enter their sophomore, junior, and senior years in college. Our goal is to raise $150,000 to ensure that our students have a bright future. With the rescheduling of the Scarsdale Foundation Bowl Dinner from this spring to fall, funds are critically needed to help students now.
Please go to ScarsdaleFoundation.org to honor friends, neighbors, community members, everyday heroes, and all the moms out there who make a difference.
Shine on Scarsdale!
NANCY MICHAELS
Committee chair
The Scarsdale Foundation 2020 Bowl
