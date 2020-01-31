The Downtown Revitalization Committee of the Scarsdale Forum, together with many Scarsdale residents, village merchants and village organizations, are enthusiastic about reimagining Boniface Circle as a more welcoming community gathering space.
Originally an open, grassy spot, Boniface Circle is a village-owned park that was meant to serve as the gateway to Scarsdale, framed by the historic Harwood Building on one side and Chase Park on the other.
Unfortunately, over time, the open green space became overgrown, planted without a clear master plan; it is now dominated by the giant, non-native Colorado blue spruce used today as the holiday tree.
A World War II memorial was installed in 1949 that created recessed space (the space is not ADA-compliant) at the north end of Boniface Circle. The memorial is backed by a stone wall on the side facing Spencer Place, completely blocking access there. This World War II memorial is the only one not located in the Memorial Garden on Mamaroneck Road.
As a result of these developments, the views from the street to the Harwood Building, and from the Harwood Building to Chase Park, are mostly obscured. The interior of the park is dark and uninviting, particularly at night. Few people use Boniface Circle, except as a pass-through.
Today, as we reflect on the importance of a vital village center, Boniface Circle would be the ideal location for intimate community gatherings, space to meet for coffee or a snack, or for just sitting and enjoying the outdoors and greeting neighbors.
A report recently released by the Downtown Revitalization Committee (available at scarsdaleforum.com) describes a roll-out of improvements in incremental and manageable phases. First, the bushes and plants can be trimmed back. A landscape architect would be retained to create plans for a newly designed green space. The concept envisions movable café tables and chairs for outdoor seating, similar to those in Bryant Park and pocket parks throughout New York City. Attractive but functional safety barriers would be installed to prevent the incursion of cars. Lighting would be updated. The newly designed space would perhaps encourage the rental of the empty storefronts in the Harwood Building to owners of wine bars or cafés, with outdoor seating in fair weather.
Subsequent stages involve researching the possible transfer of the World War II memorial to the Memorial Garden, and creating an alternative village holiday tree in nearby Chase Park, thereby opening up space in Boniface Circle for other uses — perhaps featuring a European “piazza” feel with a fountain with perimeter seating. These later phases have not been fully formulated; they would require additional planning, research and funding from various sources. The relatively modest investment would yield a true enhancement of our “Village in the Park,” and undoubtedly a more charming and desirable downtown.
The committee looks forward to the community’s input and involvement in this project.
SUSAN DOUGLASS
Crane Road
Chair, Scarsdale Forum Downtown Revitalization Committee
