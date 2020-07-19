With all the stress that the pandemic is causing, Scarsdale residents may not be aware of a very good thing that just happened. We can now pay both our village and school taxes in two installments. For residents living on a fixed income, or who may have lost their spouses, or who may have lost their jobs or income because of the recession, paying in two installments is very helpful.
We owe a lot of gratitude to the Voters Choice Party trustee candidates, Bob Berg, Sean Cohen and Bob Selvaggio. Back in April, they wrote state legislators Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Amy Paulin asking that they introduce and “pass legislation that would waive the onerous statutorily-imposed late fees (interest) on property tax payments and allow for taxpayers to make proportionate installment payments (without any late fees) over the course of the next fiscal year to the Village and the School District based upon the cash flow needs of each entity.” Assemblywoman Amy Paulin responded to the VCP candidates stating that “A village can opt to allow partial payments and establish any number of installments it wishes.”
The VCP trustee candidates and resident Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez spoke at numerous Scarsdale School and Village Board meetings recommending that the trustees help residents by not raising taxes and by implementing a two-installment tax payment plan. Both boards raised taxes. Yet, the VCP and Mayra kept looking for ways to help residents. While the village board was slow to agree with the VCP about the two-installment tax plan, fortunately the school board wrote the village board, which is the tax authority, asking it to move forward with this plan. The village board then passed a resolution so that we could pay both taxes in two installments.
In early July, I received my village tax bill and for the first time in my 35-plus years living in Scarsdale, I can now pay in two installments. The biggest tax bill we receive is the school tax bill. At least when it arrives this September, I will be happy to know that I can pay it in two installments as well. Not always accepting the status quo as the best method, and working with due diligence, provided our town with a better option. And, the funny thing is, it didn’t hurt anyone, but helped everyone. Thank you, Bob, Sean, Bob S and Mayra for having our back.
MARIAN GREEN
Butler Road
