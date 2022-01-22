A new pro-incorporation voice surfaced in last week’s Inquirer [“Resident challenges official’s stance on Edgemont incorporation,” Jan. 14] accusing Assemblymember Tom Abinanti of making misleading statements about Edgemont’s incorporation. Unfortunately, Mr. Breitbart’s allegations were merely a rehash of the propaganda promulgated by the Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC).
Let’s take Mr. Breitbart’s statements one at a time.
Mr. Breitbart says a new law should lead to more openness. I fully agree and Mr. Abinanti’s proposed legislation does exactly that. It ensures the analysis considers the impact on all those impacted by incorporation — not just the area wanting to incorporate. It allows all those impacted to have a say — not just a small minority of those affected. It actually makes it easier for the referendum to get on the ballot by removing the requirement that all regular inhabitants be listed.
Mr. Breitbart says Edgemont residents are being discriminated against since they are not being allowed the same rights to vote for incorporation as Greenburgh residents have had for the past hundred years. At the time all the Greenburgh villages incorporated, only property owners could sign the petition and no women were allowed to vote. Is that what Mr. Breitbart is suggesting? Laws change over the years. Mr. Abinanti’s proposal does not take away the vote from Edgemont, but expands it to all those affected. Blocking all those affected is voter suppression — not the other way around.
Mr. Breitbart alleges the statement that Greenburgh will lose 25% of its tax revenue is misleading. That loss is absolute fact. It is true that Greenburgh might recover some of this tax money through selling services to Edgemont. But, the price at which the EIC has proposed buying them will leave the town with a shortfall of millions of dollars. The rest of Unincorporated Greenburgh (which under current law is unable to vote on Edgemont’s incorporation) would have to make up the shortfall through cuts in municipal services or tax increases. For example, the EIC’s budget proposed no support for parks and recreation or the Theodore Young Community Center. That alone would create a $2 million shortfall. Similarly, the EIC proposal on police creates an additional shortfall of between $1 million and $2 million.
The town has refused to negotiate with the EIC because the EIC has no authority whatsoever to negotiate a deal on behalf of the village of Edgemont. Only the trustees of the village would have that right.
Finally, the myth that Edgemont pays more than its fair share of taxes has to stop. Edgemont’s share is based on the property value relative to the town as a whole. That is the way the system works. Edgemont residents on average likely pay more income taxes than the rest of Greenburgh, the rest of New York State, or the rest of the U.S. too. Maybe Edgemont should become its own country.
Please stop with the propaganda. If you want to try to make things better, volunteer for a board or committee instead of wasting time creating another layer of government.
HUGH SCHWARTZ
Sherwood Place
