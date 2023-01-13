The final stage of New York State Redistricting is underway: the redrawing of NYS Assembly districts. There is now an opportunity for community members to express their views about the composition of their Assembly districts.

The Assembly districts are being redrawn as a result of a legal challenge to the Assembly district lines that were initially drawn by the NYS Legislature. In September 2022, Supreme Court Justice Laurence L. Love found the Legislature’s lines to be unconstitutional and ordered the NYS Independent Redistricting Commission (NYS IRC) to resume its work to redraw NYS Assembly maps.  The new Assembly districts must be sent to the Legislature for final approval by April 28, 2023.

