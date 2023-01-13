The final stage of New York State Redistricting is underway: the redrawing of NYS Assembly districts. There is now an opportunity for community members to express their views about the composition of their Assembly districts.
The Assembly districts are being redrawn as a result of a legal challenge to the Assembly district lines that were initially drawn by the NYS Legislature. In September 2022, Supreme Court Justice Laurence L. Love found the Legislature’s lines to be unconstitutional and ordered the NYS Independent Redistricting Commission (NYS IRC) to resume its work to redraw NYS Assembly maps. The new Assembly districts must be sent to the Legislature for final approval by April 28, 2023.
On December 1, 2022, the NYS IRC released a draft NYS Assembly plan for public review and comment. This draft plan is available to the public in an interactive format on the NYS IRC’s website at https://www.nyirc.gov/assembly-plan.
Scarsdale is intact in Assembly District 88. The draft plan is very similar to the proposal from the Republican commissioners submitted to the Legislature in January 2022 (IRC Assembly Plan B). In fact, according to the Center for Urban Research, 105 of 150 districts are identical to those proposed by the Republican Commissioners last year, including District 88.
The NYS IRC has released a public hearing schedule. Scarsdale residents may be interested in the hearing to be held Monday, Jan. 30, at 4 p.m. in the Haub School of Law at Pace University, Gerber Glass Moot Courtroom, 78 North Broadway, in White Plains. Members of the public may submit testimony and/or comments on the IRC’s website at https://www.nyirc.gov/participate or in person at the hearing. All those who wish to attend, whether or not they provide testimony, must register at the aforementioned web address.
The League of Women Voters of Scarsdale encourages residents to view the proposed maps and provide input to the NYS IRC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.