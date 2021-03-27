The following letter to the community is published at the writers’ request.
Dear Scarsdale neighbors and friends,
We are honored and energized to represent you and are deeply grateful for your support. You elected us to reflect your collective best interest, and we will carry with us that tremendous responsibility as we create a vision for Scarsdale that respects our heritage and builds for our future.
We know this past year has presented enormous challenge, great hardship and tragic loss, and we are mindful of the continued struggles we face. Yet, we are optimistic that our wonderful village will come together as we forge new beginnings. We don’t yet know how our needs and preferences will change in a post COVID world, but we are ready to reimagine with you a better Scarsdale.
To serve you best, we welcome your engagement. We are excited to connect with the community, to inspire diversity of thought and perspective, and to create an environment that encourages broad participation. We will work to rise together, to make our village better, safer, more inclusive and more sustainable.
Guided by positivity and hope, we pledge our commitment to you and to Scarsdale.
JANE VERON, mayor elect
SAMEER AHUJA, trustee elect
KAREN BREW, trustee elect
JONATHAN LEWIS, trustee
