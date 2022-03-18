We are humbled and gratified by the community’s support for the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate of trustees, as demonstrated with our election on March 15. We are honored to carry forward the nonpartisan tradition that has served the village well for more than a century.
We fully recognize the challenges and responsibilities facing our village, and are eager to roll up our sleeves as your public servants. We look forward to engaging in a continuing two-way conversation about the village’s priorities and tackling residents’ future service and infrastructure needs.
But please know that our seven-person Village Board of Trustees can’t do it alone. We look forward to working with our talented village staff and with our truly strong fabric of community volunteers that help make Scarsdale such a special place.
To paraphrase Robert F. Kennedy, one person can make a difference, and everyone should try. We thank those who are already volunteering, and encourage others to consider becoming involved. The village website, www.scarsdale.com, has recently been redesigned, making it easier to find volunteer opportunities, review information from past public meetings, or find out about upcoming meetings and agendas.
Many thanks to the dedicated Campaign Committee led by Jared Stern, Omer Wiczyk, Dara Gruenberg and Jon Mark for ensuring a respectful and honest campaign. Thank you to all of the campaign volunteers and our families who have supported us.
Finally, thank you to Donna Conkling of the village clerk’s office and her team, the poll workers, Scarsdale police and DPW for holding a flawless election. As Jeremy and Ken assume office, and Randy begins his second term, we recognize the important tasks ahead, and fully appreciate the responsibility with which you have entrusted us. We are ready to get to work on your behalf.
JEREMY GANS
KEN MAZER
RANDALL WHITESTONE
Village trustees-elect
