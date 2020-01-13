The cat is poking its rather large very expensive head out of the bag. We need to upgrade the infrastructure if the Edgemont Schools are to meet the needs of the community. It should not be a surprise and the needs are most likely justified.
So, what is the problem? There are a few of them. First of all, when I asked the Edgemont Board of Education about the need for new infrastructure at the budget meeting last spring, they had no answer. Are the superintendent’s conclusions news to them? Did the demographics of the Edgemont School District suddenly change over the summer? I don’t think so. Why wouldn’t the school board acknowledge that it is likely a major bond issue will be needed to accommodate the needs of our community? I cannot be sure. Maybe they were concerned that floating a new bond issue would a) cause a mass exodus of empty nesters; b) make the community more concerned about the potential additional debt if Edgemont incorporates; or c) all of the above.
The second problem is the flight of empty nesters out of Edgemont. The increase in school population cannot be caused by an increase in residential development. There has been very little new construction in Edgemont for several years. It is probably not caused by soldiers returning from Afghanistan or Iraq either. The cause is the flight of empty nesters due in great part to the cap on the SALT deduction, our absurdly high property taxes (primarily locally controlled school and fire district taxes) and also the threat of incorporation which for the most part appears to be divided along age of resident lines.
It is interesting to note that while the school superintendent has begun her campaign to garner support for school expansion, there has been little public discussion from the school board and no discussion whatsoever of what such an expansion might cost. There have been rumors floating that the desired solution is to build a middle school. If that is the solution, the Edgemont community will be looking at a new bond issue likely [to be] $30 to $50 million.
Let’s put this bond issue into perspective. An overzealous pro-incorporation Edgemont resident has been trying to rile up the Edgemont community over the proposal to build a much-needed new police station/courthouse in Greenburgh. Unlike the rather amorphous and clandestine school expansion proposal, the town has been quite public with the projected cost [of] $30 million. The impact on the Edgemont property tax of this police station/courthouse upgrade is six to nine times less than the school expansion. Curious that this particular Edgemont resident along with [the former candidate for] town supervisor are focusing on the police station, not the school expansion. Seems like more incorporation propaganda to me.
Imagine if Edgemont incorporates and at the same time the school district pushes through the bond issue for school expansion. Edgemont could be looking at new debt of close to $100 million. Yikes! This kind of debt will surely accelerate the exodus of empty nesters, further accelerating school taxes. Ultimately, it will make Edgemont, once an affordable alternative to Scarsdale, unaffordable except for the very rich. How very sad.
HUGH SCHWARTZ
Sherwood Place
