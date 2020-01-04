The annual Holiday Festival of Writing was held Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Bronx River Bookstore in Scarsdale, a perfect place for the reading. The festival was sponsored by the Scarsdale Library Writers Center, started several years ago to support and promote local writers in a variety of genres. Writers who will be reading are part of three critique groups that meet every other week with their teacher, the wonderful Barbara Josselsohn.
The extraordinary thing is that each writer writes in his/her own voice. Some of the writings presented were:
a poem about flu season;
an excerpt from a novel about the Holocaust;
a children’s book about a cat who was a detective;
an essay against open plan kitchens;
a description of learning to drive a shift car;
an essay about the importance of tea in life (with turmeric, ginger and raspberry);
interruptions in the normal flow of life (writer’s block);
meeting a wife through group therapy;
a novel about LGBT romance.
For more information, visit scarsdalelibrary.org/scarsdale-library-writers-center.
BARBARA FITZHUGH
High Point Drive
Hartsdale
