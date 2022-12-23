I write to supplement the important letter last week by Jessica Jacobson and Tracy Lazarus [“Time limits needed in village building code for excavation”] suggesting the village of Scarsdale impose limits to the period contractors may perform noisy excavation work. It is admirable that, in order to reduce noise pollution, Scarsdale restricts the use of gasoline engine-powered leaf blowers. But it is then ironic that the village appears to permit unlimited use of excavating equipment to break up large rock formations for extraction at residential home sites.
As the Jacobson/Lazarus letter indicates, such excavation has continued at 16 Myrtledale Road for several months. The use of the blowers at any location is probably just an hour or so per week while the excavation activity is continuous and oppressive. The village should consider putting some regulation on the duration of this type of excavation rather than permit the sound of a commercial quarry in a residential neighborhood.
