I had to laugh after reading your July 9 article about the rooster of Brewster Road. It reminded me of the story of Maurice, the French rooster of Saint-Pierre-d’Oleron who was sued by Parisian (second) homeowners next door for making too much noise and disturbing their sleep.
Although I personally don’t live near Brewster’s rooster, I do walk by his house often and occasionally hear him crow. I find it amusing rather than annoying. Personally, I’d rather hear the rooster crow than the leaf blowers blow — and despite the new ordinance they are still blowing. (Does the village really think it can get Scarsdale property owners who want to maintain pristine lawns to buy into stopping their landscapers from using gas-powered leaf blowers during summer?) By the way, Maurice — may he rest in peace — won and crowed all the way home.
Kate KantEr
Eton Road
