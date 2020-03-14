We ask the community to vote for trustee candidates Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randall Whitestone and village justice candidate Joaquin Alemany.
Scarsdale needs steady and consistent leadership. With the many challenges, old and new, we face — from the federal limitation of the SALT deduction, to state mandated payments that annually pressure our budget, to today’s threat from the Covid-19, to name just three — it is imperative that our municipal government bring us together as a community with strong leadership.
Trustees Arest and Crandall have already served two years working with the team of municipal professionals empowered to ensure our health, safety and well-being. They have working relationships with the village manager and professional staff; the police and fire departments; the emergency responders; the county government; and the school district leadership. Randy Whitestone, a 25-year resident and communications professional with an MBA degree, was thoroughly vetted by the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC). He has extensive experience in Scarsdale civic matters and has examined and understands village governance in part through his analysis of village budgets as a member and chair of the Scarsdale Forum’s Fiscal Affairs Committee. He is ready to serve as an informed team player.
In our interactions throughout the community, we hear some confusion about how the process by which we select our village government works. Scarsdale’s 100-plus-year-old approach to vetting and electing members of our village board of trustees is a nonpartisan system that works well to identify the best candidates with the least rancor and needless expenditure of resources. The CNC welcomes any resident of Scarsdale Village who is a U.S. citizen. Potential candidates for village elective offices are thoroughly and respectfully vetted by 30, publicly elected, voting members of the CNC. Résumés are reviewed, presentations are heard and discussed, and myriad references are discreetly checked. Deliberations are lengthy, probing and respectful. The process is transparent but the work is confidential. By offering candidates a private evaluative process, the nonpartisan system fosters greater resident participation. Names of candidates who are not nominated are not made public and they are welcome to be vetted again when offices become open if they so choose.
Arest, Crandall and Whitestone have been examined in this process by your elected representatives for their character, temperament, extensive civic activities in Scarsdale and their commitment to public service. They are open-minded, responsive and prepared to work hard for all of us.
As campaign co-chairs supporting the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party’s slate, we have had to ask our community for the resources to address an opposing slate. We thank everyone who has responded and who believes the nonpartisan system works well for our community. We appreciate the time and energy expended by this year’s campaign committee.
For experience and proven commitment, please vote for Arest, Crandall, Whitestone and Alemany — Row B — Wednesday, March 18 at Scarsdale Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road.
DARA GRUENBERG
JON MARK
Co-chairs, SCNPP Campaign Committee
