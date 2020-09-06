I support Randy Whitestone, Lena Crandall and Justin Arest for village trustees because I believe in them and I believe in the nonpartisan system that nominated them. For nearly two decades I have lived in this village in a park, and I’ve had the honor to serve as president of the Scarsdale Forum, trustee of the Scarsdale Board of Education and as a current trustee of the village of Scarsdale. I understand and value the system that nominated Randy, Lena and Justin.
In my years of service, I have been impressed by my neighbors’ commitment to service in support of the qualities that maintain Scarsdale as the special place we all believe it to be. Randy, Lena and Justin represent the values of non sibi that are at the core of our shared community heritage, and have demonstrated in their volunteer service a willingness to engage in the kind of debate so necessary for our village government to evolve and respond to the changing demands of our time.
It should be clear that Randy, Lena and Justin were chosen after careful deliberation by our neighbors. Thirty independently elected volunteer neighbors compose the Citizens Nominating Committee. These 30 neighbors meet on multiple nights and weekends to evaluate and consider candidates for office, the neighbors they believe are most qualified to sit on the board of trustees at this time. Randy, Lena and Justin were chosen by our neighbors because their skills and temperament suit them to a nonpartisan style of government where we may disagree with each other while respecting each other’s views in debate.
In these uncertain times, we need debate now more than ever and it’s important we elect trustees who can both express their views respectfully and at the same time hear other voices. Debate is an essential part of the process that allows us to refine policy ideas and to arrive at better outcomes. We should not expect trustees to agree at all times, or vote unanimously at all times — that would be groupthink.
When I voted against the budget this spring, and as I have debated my fellow trustees to adopt a more conservative approach with more frequent planning workshops, I have never doubted that my colleagues are well intended in their viewpoints though they may differ from my own. This cognitive diversity is good for the board so we can learn from each other and arrive at a better outcome. We need Randy, Lena and Justin on the village board to ensure that the debate continues, respectfully, and that once solutions are identified, they are implemented collaboratively.
We are in a crisis. We need steady hands. I support the nonpartisan system and Randy, Lena and Justin.
JONATHAN LEWIS
Woods Lane
