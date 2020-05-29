PT Council and each PTA unit under its umbrella are not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations. We are allowed and encouraged to take a stand on issues impacting the health, safety, education and general well-being of children and youth. We routinely do so — our comments on the school budget being one such example. However, we are nonpartisan and our tax-exempt status precludes us from, as an organization, making any written or oral statements for or against candidates for public office. With this explanation, we hope to preempt any assumptions or misunderstandings that PTC/PTA silence about a candidate or a slate of candidates be misconstrued as indifference. Any support given to a candidate by a member of a PTC/PTA Executive Committee is done so in his/her individual capacity and should not be viewed as a position by the organization.
PTC Executive Committee
PTC Budget Study Chairs and all seven PTA Executive Committees
