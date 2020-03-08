Scarsdale is a community blessed with fine schools and first-rate municipal services.
Both are led by volunteers selected by their neighbors, then confirmed in general elections. This way of selecting candidates is Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system.
This year the election for village trustees will take place on March 18. The nonpartisan candidates are Justin Arest and Lena Crandall for a second two-year term, and Randy Whitestone.
These three candidates have all served the village in numerous capacities. Their expertise in various fields and their dedication to Scarsdale are proven and well respected.
They are being challenged by a slate critical of the nonpartisan system that for decades has persuaded talented people to dedicate themselves to run our local government.
This challenging slate does not have the history of voluntary service to Scarsdale that the nonpartisan candidates have. Rather, their platform is simply one of criticism. Criticism especially of the nonpartisan system that emphasizes government that provides first-rate local services with fiscal responsibility minus the rancor of clashing politics.
Therefore I urge all who value this tradition to vote on March 18 for the nonpartisan slate, Justin Arest, Lena Crandall, Randy Whitestone, and for village justice, Joaquin Alemany.
CAROL H. STIX
Carthage Road
