Let’s set the record straight: There’s a very good reason Scarsdale voters have historically supported outstanding nonpartisan candidates who are nominated by their neighbors for village office. That’s because Scarsdale consistently chooses leaders of impeccable integrity, experience and character to govern the village and protect the interests of the entire community.
In two recent contested elections, voters rejected the opposition party’s polarizing rhetoric and agenda-driven tactics, which sought to impugn the qualifications of nonpartisan candidates and the democratic process that nominated them. Instead, Scarsdale’s voters embraced the candidates who were fully vetted and nominated in a fundamentally impartial and fair process, and who met the above criteria expected of village leadership.
Voters should support once again the nonpartisan candidates in the upcoming election on March 18 across Row B: Trustees Justin Arest and Lena Crandall, Trustee candidate Randall (Randy) Whitestone and Village Justice Joaquin Alemany.
Through our community’s nonpartisan framework, in which I’ve personally served, we have consistently nominated and elected highly qualified leaders who don’t resort to slick, uncivil politicking and disinformation. Scarsdale’s nonpartisan tradition is popular because it is time-tested. Guiding principles establish that candidates may not seek office for personal or party advantage; emphasize the duties of the office, so candidates understand the arduous responsibilities of government and are willing to serve without remuneration; result in an exceptionally high quality of village services; contribute to the integrity of government and fiscal health of the village, which currently enjoys an AAA credit rating; and attract exceptional civic-minded individuals to public service.
Let’s not be misled by misinformation: Our inclusive grassroots governance process is open to broad civic participation. Hundreds of residents have served on advisory village boards and councils. Residents have many opportunities to speak publicly with, interact with and receive requested information from the village board and the professional staff. The neighbors you elect to serve on the 30-member nonpartisan nominating committee participate in a neutral deliberative process to select candidates from among residents of every neighborhood.
The nominating committee’s membership is refreshed annually as one-third complete their terms and a new class is publicly elected to replace them. Once nominated, their candidates customarily choose to run together on a nonpartisan slate, as permitted under state election law.
The result is impressive: village board members elected by the voters every March have overseen village management for decades with distinction, transparency and commitment to competent, accountable and fiscally responsible governance. For decades they’ve skillfully upheld our community’s values, priorities and quality of life. Our nonpartisan democracy endures because it works.
So support our highly qualified neighbors for their demonstrated integrity, professional and volunteer experience, and for their belief in the intrinsic guiding values of the nonpartisan system: elect Trustee incumbents Arest and Crandall for a second term; civically engaged, first-time Trustee candidate Whitestone; and our distinguished Judge Alemany for a second term.
I encourage you to vote for all of them on Row B on March 18 at the Scarsdale Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
MADELAINE EPPENSTEIN
Autenrieth Road
